'Defending champions mentality key for Sri Lanka,' says Charith Asalanka

Kusal Mendis (R) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) as captain Charith Asalanka looks on during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on July 8, 2025. - AFP

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka believes his team will draw confidence from being the defending champions in the T20 format of the Asia Cup as they prepare to face Bangladesh in their opening match on Saturday.

“Mentally, the fact that we are defending champions is a really good thing,” Asalanka said ahead of the clash in Abu Dhabi.

“Many of the players who featured in the last edition are here as well. We know that being champions gives us the belief to go far, and the players are using that as motivation.”

The Asia Cup alternates between the two white-ball formats depending on the upcoming ICC World Cup. While India lifted the ODI Asia Cup in 2023 ahead of the 50-over World Cup, Sri Lanka remain holders of the T20I crown, having clinched the title in 2022.

Asalanka also expressed optimism about conditions in Abu Dhabi, suggesting they could benefit batters more than typical pitches at home in Sri Lanka or Bangladesh.

“When you compare these conditions with other venues in the UAE, I think Abu Dhabi is the best pitch for batting,” he said. “Once the ball gets softer it’s much easier to play here, and the outfield is excellent. Every batsman wants to bat in Abu Dhabi.”

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are no strangers to each other this year.

The two sides have already played three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests in 2025, with Sri Lanka winning the ODI and Test series, while Bangladesh took the T20I series.

Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup: Litton Das (capt, wk), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin

Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.