Oman captain Singh ‘proud’ of bowling effort in defeat against Pakistan

Oman captain Jatinder Singh (left) and players celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's Saim Ayub (right) during their Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 12, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: Oman captain Jatinder Singh hailed his team’s bowling unit for restricting Pakistan to 160 despite a 93-run defeat in their ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 campaign opener here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The Gulf nation, playing their first-ever Asia Cup match, delivered a spirited performance with the ball as they curtailed former champions Pakistan to 160/7 in their 20 overs despite a brisk half-century by wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris.

Leading the bowling charge for Oman were Shah Faisal and Aamir Kaleem, who picked up three wickets each, while Mohammad Nadeem chipped in with one.

In response, Oman could only muster 67 runs before getting bowled out in 16.4 overs and thus succumbed to a crushing defeat on their Asia Cup debut.

Reflecting on the defeat, the Oman captain lauded his team’s bowling unit for executing the plans and for eventually restricting Pakistan to a par total.

“Restricting them under 160, it was really good, really proud of the boys - the way they bowled and fielded,” said Singh at the post-match presentation.

“The boys were bang on target, they executed the plans they discussed, they were 10/10,” he added.

Jatinder Singh, however, acknowledged that Oman could not perform up to their potential and thus remained confident in doing ‘a lot better’. He also advised his side to back themselves and continue to play positively.

“Our team is a lot better than what we performed today, and confident that we can do a lot better,” Singh continued.

“To back ourselves and play positive cricket. Just be in the present and not think about who is bowling to you,” he concluded.