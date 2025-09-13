'Focus only on cricket,' says Indian coach Kotak ahead of Pakistan clash

India captain Shubman Gill, head coach Gautam Gambhir, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and selector Ajit Agarkar look at the pitch during a net session at The Kia Oval on July 30, 2025 in London, England. - AFP

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has made it clear that the team’s attention remains firmly on cricket, as anticipation builds for their Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan in Dubai on September 14.

During a media interaction on Friday ahead of India's training session, when asked about political calls from certain quarters back home urging India to boycott matches against Pakistan, Kotak dismissed any concerns of distraction.

“Once the BCCI gives the nod, in alignment with the government, we are here to prepare and play,” Kotak said on Friday ahead of India’s training session. “An India-Pakistan game is always competitive, so we would rather focus on that.”

“Honestly, I don’t think so. Once we are here to play, the players are focused only on cricket. I don’t think they have anything else in mind. That’s what we focus on,” he added.

Kotak also shed light on India’s batting plans, particularly regarding Sanju Samson’s middle-order role. While the openers and No. 3 are largely set, he stressed that the rest of the line-up remains fluid.

“If you look at our batting line-up, everyone is capable of going in at any number and finishing the match,” Kotak explained. “We have four or five aggressive players who can adapt based on the situation. So, after the openers and No. 3, there is nothing fixed.”

He pointed to Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, and Samson as players who can all serve as finishers depending on conditions.

“Maybe we have more than one finisher,” Kotak said. “It’s a great thing to have three or four guys who can adapt anywhere.”

Kotak clarified that workload management policies largely apply to fast bowlers, not batsmen, when asked about Shubman Gill’s readiness to captain India in the Test series against West Indies soon after the Asia Cup.

“Workload management is generally for bowlers, mainly fast bowlers,” he said. “For batters, unless they mentally feel it’s too much, I don’t think workload is an issue.”

On the possibility of Arshdeep Singh missing matches despite being India’s top T20I wicket-taker, Kotak said decisions would continue to be based on conditions.

“In Dubai, the conditions were slow and turning, so that was the reason. Everyone knows there is no agenda or personal liking. Whatever is best for the team, the captain and head coach will decide. Whoever isn’t playing is always helping those who are, and that’s how a team should function,” Kotak concluded.

India take on Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14, in what is set to be one of the most high-voltage encounters of the tournament.