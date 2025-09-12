Pakistan captain Agha wants more from batters after victory over Oman

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha speaks at the captains' press conference ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 9, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha highlighted room for improvement in his team’s batting department despite a resounding 93-run victory over Oman in their ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 campaign opener here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Opting to bat first, the former champions accumulated 160/7 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris’s half-century.

Although the total was sufficient for the bowlers to successfully defend and round up a comprehensive victory for Pakistan, their captain, Agha, called for improvement in batting and revealed that the goal was to score around 180 instead.

The Pakistan skipper, however, expressed satisfaction with the bowling unit’s performance, stating that they have sufficient spin bowling options, which he described as essential for the conditions here.

“With the bat, we still need some work. The bowling was outstanding, I am happy with the bowling unit,” Agha said at the post-match presentation.

“We have three spinners and they are all different, even Ayub, we have 4-5 good options and you need that when playing in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. With the start we got, we should have got 180 but that's how cricket goes,” he added.

Salman Ali Agha then cited his team’s recent performances, including T20I tri-series victory against Afghanistan and hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE), to emphasise that they can beat any side in the world.

“We have been playing some really good cricket, we won the tri-series and won here comfortably, if we executed our plans for a longer period then we are good enough to beat any team.