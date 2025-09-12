Lennox Lewis shares honest view on Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather fight

This collage of photos shows boxing legends Mike Tyson (right) and Floyd Mayweather Jr. — Instagram

Former world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis said the fight between Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather is nothing more than a business.

It was reported last week that boxing legends Tyson and Mayweather Jr. will be competing in an exhibition match next year.

In a news release, Mayweather Jr. said there has not been a fighter who can tarnish his legacy, and the exhibition will give the fans what they want.

Lewis believes the fight between legends is just business, and he is not taking it seriously.

Lennox added he is sure Floyd would not step in the ring with a boxer who is going to hurt him.

“Listen, I think it’s just business. I think it’s, you know, it’s smart business, you got two great fighters with great social media so it’s a great match-up. I don’t take the fight that serious, I’m sure Floyd wouldn’t step in the ring with a man who is going to knock him out or try and hurt him,” Lewis said.

Mayweather, 48, announced his retirement after stopping MMA superstar Conor McGregor in 2017. Since then, he has fought eight fighters in exhibition bouts, with his most recent against John Gotti III in August 2024.

Meanwhile, Tyson retired in 2005 and holds the record of being the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title at the age of 20.

Tyson won his first 19 professional fights by knockout, 12 of them in the first round.

Notably, Tyson came out of retirement in November last year and fought against Jake Paul, which the YouTuber-turned-boxer won by unanimous decision.