PCB makes eye-watering contribution to PM's coronavirus relief fund

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has deposited Rs100.5 million to Prime Minister’s Covid-19 Pandemic Relief Fund as part of its contribution in the fight against the pandemic, it was revealed in a press release.

On March 25, the PCB had announced that the centrally contracted players would make a collective contribution in the emergency relief fund, while the PCB would separately match the contribution of its staff.

“Cricket has once again demonstrated that it values, respects and cares for its fans, followers and supporters, and will continue to do so," PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said.

“In these difficult times, we pray for the health and safety of our paramedics and other frontline fighters, and hope the government will succeed in its endeavours in overcoming this pandemic.”

“The PCB has been one of the leading organisations, which has helped and supported the government by spreading public service messages to create awareness about this pandemic," Dr Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination, said.

“They have now gone an extra yard by making this generous donation, which will be used to support our frontline fighters as well as the underprivileged. On behalf of the government, I thank the PCB and hope they will continue to use their brand and reach so that we can collectively achieve our objectives.”

