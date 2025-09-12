De La Hoya makes late knockout prediction for Canelo, Crawford's fight

Photo of Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez (left) and Terence Crawford during pre-fight press conference in Las Vegas on September 12, 2025. Screengrab/YouTube/UFC

Legendary boxer turned promoter Oscar De La Hoya has made a late knockout prediction for Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford's fight.

Mexican Canelo, the undisputed world super-middleweight champion, will defend his title against ‘Bud’ Crawford at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

This bout is highly anticipated, with Crawford moving two weight divisions up to challenge Alvarez.

Victory for the 37-year-old Omaha-native, Crawford, will make him the first male fighter in boxing’s long history to win an undisputed title in three weight classes, having already done so at super-lightweight and welterweight.

De La Hoya, the man behind Canelo’s early success who guided him through the early stages of his professional career before falling out with the Mexican star, has predicted a late knockout in the fight.

The Mexican promoter acknowledged Crawford’s bravery but said that a solid punch from Canelo could knock him out.

“Bud Crawford, his downfall can be his heart, his downfall can be his abilities to stand in there with you and trade punches because if you get caught by Canelo’s punch, you’re going down, you’re gonna get knocked out,” De La Hoya said.

De La Hoya further said that if the fight went on decision, he would go with Crawford, but would favour Canelo if it were decided on a late knockout.

“So this fight I have it a close decision for Crawford if it goes to decision, and late knockout between the 7th and 10th round for Canelo,” he added.

Canelo has proven himself as a brutal force throughout his professional career, but has totally dominated at 168lbs.

The 35-year-old from Guadalajara has achieved the undisputed champion status on two occasions and defeated the likes of Gennady Golovkin, Jermell Charlo and Jaime Munguia along the way.