Fakhar Zaman calls Saim Ayub ‘updated version’ of Babar Azam

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman (left) and Saim Ayub in action during the T20I Tri-series final against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 7, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: Pakistan’s experienced top-order batter Fakhar Zaman heaped praise on fellow left-handed batter Saim Ayub, calling him the ‘updated version’ of Babar Azam.

Saim, who made his T20I debut for Pakistan in March 2023, has thus far played 41 matches, scoring 816 runs at an average of 22.05 and a strike rate of 136.45 with the help of four half-centuries.

His career-best score of 98 not out came against South Africa in Centurion last year.

Fakhar, in a video released by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), shared his admiration of Ayub and compared him with Babar, who brought several laurels, including the International Cricket Council (ICC) awards, to Pakistan with his batting brilliance.

The 35-year-old backed his remarks by claiming that Saim has not yet shown 80 per cent of his potential.

“Someone asked me in Lahore and I told him that he is Babar Azam's updated version,” said Fakhar.

“He is a very different player and I think he has not yet shown 80 per cent of himself to the world,” he added.

Pakistan men’s cricket team’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson echoed Fakhar’s remarks.

He acknowledged that there are not so many contributions from the youngster, but his runs often come in winning cause for the Green Shirts.

“Look, Saim is a key player for us and we know that if Saim scores runs, we generally win,” Hesson stated.

“It's not so much contributions, it's a matter of if it's your day you win and Saim is certainly one of those players.”