Pep Guardiola says Donnarumma is different from Ederson

Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrates after the match against Estonia at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo on September 5, 2025. — Reuters

Pep Guardiola on Friday said Gianluigi Donnarumma has a different style compared to Manchester City's former first-choice goalkeeper Ederson, adding that he will not force the Italian to replicate his predecessor's role.

Donnarumma has signed a five-year contract with City from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after Ederson moved to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

The Italian goalkeeper has recently said that he is optimistic about helping the team and improving together with coach Guardiola, saying he will try to help the team and follow the manager's instructions.

Guardiola, ahead of Sunday's clash with local rivals Manchester United, said that Ederson has done a lot for City, but Donnarumma is different.

"Ederson helped us to create a special way. He's a special guy... Edy has done everything here, won everything," Guardiola told reporters.

"I wouldn't demand Gigi (Donnarumma) to do something he is uncomfortable with. We aren't asking Gigi to do what Ederson has done... it's not about undermining the other one. They are different."

Ederson has helped City win the Premier League six times, two FA Cups and the Champions League during his stay at the club from 2017 to 2025.

Guardiola said Donnarumma, who has lifted four Ligue 1 trophies and the Champions League with PSG, is tall and going to concede goals, but we are going to help him in that area.

"He's so huge. So tall. That's what he gives us. He's a big presence. We play on big stages. He's going to concede goals, that's for sure, but all of us are going to try to help him," City boss added.

Guardiola, however, did not disclose whether Donnarumma would debut against United or not.

"I met him on Wednesday. We (had) a good chat. Thursday was training. I was in my office so I didn't see him," he added.