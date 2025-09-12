WADA confirms Pakistan meet Global Anti-Doping standards

A Wada logo is seen at the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Symposium in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 12, 2024. — Reuters

Pakistan has officially been removed from the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) watchlist, marking a major milestone for the country’s sports community.

According to official communication, WADA confirmed that the compliance procedure against Pakistan’s Anti-Doping Organisation (ADOP) has been closed after all pending corrective actions were completed.

A follow-up confirmation in September reiterated that Pakistan is no longer under enhanced monitoring, ending speculation over potential sanctions.

Sources attribute this turnaround to the relentless efforts of ADOP staff, working closely under the guidance of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

Under the leadership of DG PSB Yasir Pirzada, corrective measures were swiftly implemented, including policy alignment and procedural reforms, ensuring that Pakistan met the stringent global standards on time.

This development comes just months after Pakistan received a warning in September 2024 that failure to meet critical anti-doping requirements by January 2025 could result in automatic non-compliance—a status that would have barred Pakistani athletes from competing under the national flag and risked international isolation in sports.

“This is not just a bureaucratic victory; it is a lifeline for Pakistani athletes and sports federations,” said DG PSB Yasir Pirzada.

For a country preparing to showcase itself on major sporting platforms, WADA’s clearance represents a vital step forward, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to clean and fair competition on the global stage.