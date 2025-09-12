Asia Cup 2025: Former Indian batter hails Salman Agha as 'intelligent cricketer'

Salman Ali Agha of Pakistan looks on ahead of game one of the Men's T20 series between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval, on March 16, 2025, in Christchurch, New Zealand. - AFP

DUBAI: Dubai: Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has praised Pakistan’s new leadership under Salman Ali Agha ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 clash against Oman at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

During a pre-match analysis, Jaffer noted that Pakistan appears to be taking a fresh approach by blending youth with experience and introducing new talent to the squad.

“They look like a fresh unit under Salman Ali Agha, their new captain. He’s a competent all-rounder, batting in the middle order and also contributing as an off-spinner. He is an intelligent cricketer, and there is a clear intent to play positive T20 cricket—that’s how the format should be approached,” Jaffer said.

He also highlighted the emergence of new performers and the role of players who have impressed in domestic leagues.

“They have some new players who have performed well in the PSL and other leagues. Saim Ayub is back, along with Sahibzada Farhan and other recent T20I performers. Abrar Ahmed features as a mystery spinner, while Sufiyan Muqeem has also impressed. There is a clear indication that Pakistan is taking a different route, which will be very interesting to watch,” he stated.

Jaffer further praised the team’s balance, emphasising the mix of seasoned campaigners and young talent.

“Hasan Nawaz has performed well, Mohammad Nawaz brings experience, and they still have familiar faces like Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. Overall, the team looks fresh, and that’s the way to go in T20Is.”

Commenting on Pakistan’s improved performances following India’s series in the UAE, the 47-year-old analyst noted the contrast, especially considering the competitive UAE side in their two tri-series games against Pakistan.

“They will be mindful of what happened in the last couple of games, which were very close and which they would have liked to have won more convincingly. But you have to give credit to the UAE as well. I think Pakistan will be up for it," he said.

"They haven’t had a strong recent past in ICC events, and they haven’t played as they needed to. This young unit will be keen to perform, and I feel they will want to win this match convincingly before heading into a tough upcoming game,” he concluded.

On the other hand, India enters Sunday’s high-profile contest after a commanding nine-wicket win over the UAE in their opening game.

The men in blue bowled out the hosts for just 57 runs and chased the target in only 4.3 overs.

Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup campaign against Oman at the same venue on Friday. Historically, India and Pakistan have faced each other 13 times in T20 internationals, with India leading the head-to-head record 10–3.

Their most recent encounter took place on February 23 during the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai, where India secured a six-wicket victory.