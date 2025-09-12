Wayne Rooney opens up on pressure son Kai faced playing with Ronaldo Jr.

This collage of photos shows Wayne Rooney with his son Kai (left) and Cristiano with his son Ronaldo Jr. — Instagram

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney revealed how playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo Jr added extra pressure on his son Kai.

Rooney’s oldest son, Kai, is at United’s academy and is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in his age group.

Kai Rooney was Ronaldo Jr’s teammate until Cristiano Ronaldo left the Red Devils to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in 2023.

Wayne Rooney, speaking on a podcast, said that there is added pressure on these kids due to the identity of their fathers.

"There's a bit more pressure on them as well. Kai and [when Cristiano] Ronaldo came back, Ronaldo's lads and Michael Carrick's lad were all on the same team,” Rooney said.

“You go and watch and then all of a sudden there's like 10 times the amount of people that's normally there, all around the pitch watching, so there's a lot more pressure because they're coming to watch the three kids to see how they play and stuff. They've got to be ready."

Kai and Jacey Carrick represented Manchester United at the U16 level this summer; however, looking at his potential, 15-year-old Rooney is bumped up to the U-18 squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, on the other hand, has also impressed with his performance with Portugal’s U-15, helping them to win a trophy.

The young forward is aiming to play alongside his father, who has signed a contract with Al-Nassr until June 2027 and has registered his name among the greatest of all time in the football world.