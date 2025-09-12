Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against Oman

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (second from right) and Oman's Jatinder Singh (second from left) at the toss for their Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 12, 2025. — Livestream/screengrab

DUBAI: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first against Oman in the fourth match of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed.

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Syed Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Hasnain Ali Shah, Shah Faisal, Muhammad Nadeem, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mahmood, Shakeel Ahmad and Samay Shrivastava.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and Oman never came face-to-face in international cricket before their Asia Cup 2025 meeting.

Form Guide

The two teams enter the Asia Cup 2025 with contrasting momentum in their favour as Pakistan have just one defeat in their last five completed T20Is, while Oman are on a five-match losing streak.

In a build-up to the ongoing continental tournament, the Green Shirts participated in a T20I tri-series against Afghanistan and hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) and clinched the title by sustaining just one defeat.

Oman, on the other hand, last played the shortest format in February this year, when they hosted the United States of America (USA) for a three-match series, which the visitors clean-swept.

Pakistan: W, W, L, W, W (most recent first)

Oman: L, L, L, L, L