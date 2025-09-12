Eddie Howe says relationship with Isak changed after he went on ‘strike’

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak with manager Eddie Howe after being substituted during a match against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London on March 16, 2025. — Reuters

Newcastle United coach Eddie Howe said his relationship with Alexander Isak changed after the forward went on strike to push through a move to Liverpool.

Isak made a move from Newcastle to Liverpool on a long-term contract on deadline day, putting an end to one of the longest summer transfer sagas.

The Magpies accepted a £125 million ($170 million) bid for the Sweden international on September 1, before rejecting an offer worth £110 million plus add-ons.

Isak was dropped from Newcastle's pre-season tour of Asia, the club citing a ‘minor thigh injury’, and had not played a single match in the ongoing season for the Magpies.

He was training on his own due to Liverpool links. However, after the Reds' initial bid was rejected by his previous club, he refused to join the Newcastle squad and released a statement in which he said promises had been ‘broken’ by the St James' Park club and that their ‘relationship can't continue’.

The club, in response, said "no commitment had ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer".

Meanwhile, days after his transfer, talking to the media after a 2-0 defeat to Kosovo at the 2026 World Cup qualifier, the Swedish revealed that not everyone has a clear picture of the situation, but that is something for another day.

Eddie Howe has also opened up on their bond for the first time since the move went through, saying his relationship with Isak was great before the latter went on ‘strike’.

"Alex and I always enjoyed a great relationship," he said.

"I loved working with him. I hope he enjoyed working with us.

"It was mutually beneficial. We helped him become the player he in part is today and he helped us as a team achieve some unbelievable milestones and was part of a very successful team.

"The moment he went on strike our relationship did change and that was probably a turning point in our relationship."

Alexander Isak, who moved from La Liga club Real Sociedad to Newcastle for £60m in 2022, scored 27 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions last campaign.