Pakistan vs Oman Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, PAK vs OMA today Match 04

Pakistan and Oman face off in an Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 12, 2025. — Geo Super

DUBAI: The fourth match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 will see Pakistan face tournament debutants Oman on Friday at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

This will mark the first-ever encounter between the two teams in international cricket.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed.

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Syed Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Hasnain Ali Shah, Shah Faisal, Muhammad Nadeem, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mahmood, Shakeel Ahmad and Samay Shrivastava.