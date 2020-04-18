Criminalisation of fixing should have happened long ago: Aqib Javed

Former Test cricketer and head coach of Lahore Qalandars, Aqib Javed, has backed calls for criminalisation of match and spot-fixing, saying that those proven guilty of corruption should not be allowed back in the game.

Talking to media during an online session from Lahore, Javed said that strict action against players involved in corruption need to be taken.

"Such players shouldn't be allowed to come back. Pakistan needs legislation against the offense of fixing in sports. We should have done this earlier as there was a time when several cricketers from here were named in various scandals," he said.

He insisted that such legislation is important so that not just the players but also those who attempt to corrupt players get caught.

Javed, also the director cricket operations of Lahore Qalandars, also backed the idea of having a global contest between franchise teams from various T20 leagues of the world.

"Imagine a game between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lahore Qalandars or against any Australian team. This would be as big as any bilateral contest," he said.

"But to make it successful, it is important that teams play on home and away basis as we see in English Football."

Javed also emphasised on the importance of organising red-ball cricket at school and college levels.

"We will be able to produce quality players only if we allow them to play long innings. The hit-and-go type cricket at grass-root level won't help us get top players. We need to have school, college and university leagues on weekend and these leagues should continue for eight months," he said.

"And this is not something new; this is already being practiced in England and Australia and that's why they regularly get quality players."

