Chelsea suffers big blow as Liam Delap sidelined until December

Chelsea's Liam Delap reacts after sustaining an injury during a match against Fulham at Stamford Bridge in London on August 30, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Chelsea suffered a big blow as forward Liam Delap’s hamstring injury has worsened and could keep him out until December.

Delap, who moved to Chelsea from Ipswich Town in a deal worth 30 million pounds ($41 million) in June, sustained an injury against Fulham before the international break.

Initially, he was believed to miss six to eight weeks; however, the situation has deteriorated now.

Enzo Maresca, the manager of Chelsea on Friday, ahead of his side's Premier League clash away at London rivals Brentford, said that it would take around 10 to 12 weeks for Delap to be back.

"It's around 10 to 12 weeks," Maresca told reporters.

Meanwhile, Maresca also provided some good news about Chelsea's cornerstone Cole Palmer, who was ruled out of the England squad because of a groin injury, saying he is back in training and likely to feature in the Brentford clash.

"Cole took part in the session yesterday for the first time, not the entire session," the Italian coach said.

"We have one more session this afternoon and we are going to try with him to see if he's okay, otherwise he will be out tomorrow.

"When he is available, we need to manage him because of the amount of games."

Alejandro Garnacho, who joined Chelsea from Manchester United, has also yet to appear for the Blues as he has not played football this season.

Maresca said the Argentine winger was not yet 100% match fit, which is why he has not been given a chance yet.

"He is working well. For sure, he needs to work because he arrived here not 100% fit," Maresca said.

"He needs to work. He is working well and we will see. Hopefully we can give him minutes."

Chelsea have been charged with 74 charges by the Football Association (FA) on Thursday after the London club were accused of breaching rules related to football agents, intermediaries and third-party investment in players.

The FA said Chelsea can respond to the charge until September 19.

Maresca, however, believes the case would not impact the mood of the squad.

"I don't think the players are too worried about the situation," he said.

"I know from the club that they are satisfied about the process. Personally, I have nothing to add.

"I have no idea, to be honest. I want to focus on the pitch, something I can control."