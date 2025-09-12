Manchester United goalkeeper Andrew Onana joins Trabzonspor on laon

Manchester United's Andre Onana during the penalty shoot-out during a match against Grimsby Town at Blundell Park in Grimsby on August 27, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester United goalkeeper Andrew Onana has completed a season-long loan move to Turkish side Trabzonspor, the Premier League side confirmed on Thursday.

Onana moved to the Turkish Super League after an inconsistent two-year spell at Old Trafford, and a disappointing start to this season saw the Cameroon International replaced by Atlay Bayinder as United's number 1.

According to an ESPN report, there is no loan fee or an option to make the deal permanent, which means that Onana will return to Manchester next summer. The sources also confirm that United will not have to pay any of Onana’s wages during his loan spell.

The 29-year-old has decided to leave following the arrival of Senne Lammens at the club from Antwerp on deadline day, despite initially wanting to stay and fight for his place at the club earlier in the summer.

Onana joined United in a deal worth an initial 43.8 million ($59.1m) from Inter Milan in 2023.

Manchester United issued a statement wishing luck to Onana on joining Trabzonspor on loan.

"Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has joined Trabzonspor on loan for the duration of the 2025/26 season, subject to international clearance and registration.’’ A short club statement.

"The move has been completed ahead of the Turkish transfer window closing on Friday. We would like to wish Andre good luck."

He represented Manchester United in 102 matches during his two-year spell and played a significant role in helping the team win the Football Association (FA) Cup in 2024.

Onana, who is on International duty with Cameroon, could make his debut for Trabzonspor against Fenerbahce on Sunday.