Salman Butt names two Pakistan legends in all-time ODI XI

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has unveiled his all-time ODI XI, featuring two Pakistani legends alongside some of the greatest cricketers from around the world.

During a recent interview on a local sports platform, Butt included spin legend Abdul Qadir and pace maestro Wasim Akram in his lineup, which also boasts iconic names from Sri Lanka, West Indies, India, South Africa, and England.

All-rounder Ben Stokes was named captain, while former Proteas batter AB de Villiers was chosen as the wicketkeeper.

Discussing his selection process, Butt emphasised the thought behind picking players who could transcend eras.

"These are not players who were just fitting into their era; any one of them could also play modern-day cricket. From an ODI perspective, I think an attempt has been made to look at them across generations," he said.

He further elaborated on the rigorous criteria used to evaluate players for today’s game, highlighting fitness, versatility, and strategic impact.

"If they are brought into modern cricket, considering their fitness levels, analysing their deliveries over time, assessing their match-winning abilities, leadership, multiple roles, and noting that this playing XI even has two wicketkeepers," Butt added.

When asked about the omission of former Pakistan World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan, Butt responded with a balance of respect and realism.

"He couldn’t find a place, what can we do? I’m not denying Imran Khan’s greatness—he’s a far superior cricketer, and Pakistan has probably produced very few players better than him. But if you look at the context and also consider today’s cricket, it’s not the same as the era in which he excelled," he explained.

Salman Butt's All-Time ODI XI:

Brian Lara, Kumar Sangakkara, Viv Richards, Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Jacques Kallis, Abdul Qadir, Muttiah Muralitharan, Wasim Akram, Jasprit Bumrah