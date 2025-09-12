Novak Djokovic reveals fitness secret at 38

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his third round match of Australian Open against Czech Republic's Tomas Machac on January 17, 2025. — Reuters

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has revealed the secret behind his incredible physique at 38, which has kept him still competitive among young players.

Djokovic, who has won a record 24 Grand Slams, is still competitive at the top level, having reached the semi-finals of all four majors this year, and giving tough times to the new undisputed kings of tennis, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

During an interview, Djokovic revealed his daily routine, which keeps him competitive and way ahead of most young players at the age of 38.

“The very moment I wake up is always a prayer,” Djokovic said.

“It's always an expression of gratitude first of all for being alive and having another chance to live that day.

“And then I would hydrate. I would take lukewarm water, lemon and salt. I would then take my hydration formula normally that I would want to hydrate myself with. Something more than just the water. Just to replenish the electrolytes, minerals - and get myself going.

“I like to have like fruits and smoothies, juice, or something to get some vitamin, multivitamin inside.”

When he was asked about his favourite smoothie, the Serb added that mixed berries and dates are his favourite.

“Mixed berries, dates are my favourite. I love dates, dates all day! I would add some hemp seeds, different seeds and stuff like this. Superfoods, maca powder, spirulina - although not great tasting!” Djokovic added.

“I have a green powder blend where I have all these, like seaweeds, but they taste well because they're mixed with the other stuff, so I put a scoop of that in and I'm happy that it hides the horrible flavour.”

Novak Djokovic then revealed his caffeine intake and hobbies other than tennis to keep himself active and fit.

“And no, no, I don't take coffee. I would maybe drink a green tea every once in a while that has caffeine,” he said.

“Then I would start to do, if I don't necessarily have a tennis practice and I don't have an obligation to train, I still want to be active, I still want to be outdoors for my wellness as well. I love to be swimming in the sea, biking, hiking, running, jogging.

“I like to play other sports too - football, basketball, padel, ping pong - whatever just to get some blood flow going and then once I satisfy that part of the active part of the day, I like to do the chilling part like possible sauna, ice bath etc.”

Though the Serbian tennis legend is at the twilight of his career, but still looking to add one more major to his bag before calling time on his career.