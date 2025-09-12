Shoaib Malik reveals ideal batting slot for Haris ahead of Oman clash

The collage of photos shows Pakistan's veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik (Left) and wic

DUBAI: Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has suggested a defined batting role for young wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris as the Men in Green prepare to face Oman in their opening Asia Cup 2025 clash on Friday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Speaking on a local sports platform, Malik emphasised that Pakistan should stick with the combination that recently delivered them success in the tri-nation T20I series against Afghanistan and the UAE.

“Look, you recently won the tri-nation series, and the combination that helped you win should largely remain intact. It needs to be simplified: you have left-hand and right-hand openers; if the right-hander gets out, Haris should come in at number three, while Fakhar Zaman should move down accordingly. The pattern should be left-hander for left-hander, right-hander for right-hander,” Malik explained.

Highlighting the young player's batting style and the challenges he faces when pushed too far down the order, the veteran all-rounder emphasised that he is most effective when given the chance to utilise the field restrictions during the early overs.

“If that doesn’t happen, and the left-hander gets out with Fakhar coming in, you still need to ensure Haris bats during the powerplay. Lower down the order, he becomes ineffective because he isn’t a natural power-hitter and isn’t suited to that role.”

The 43-year-old also pointed out that Haris’s best returns have come when batting at number three.

“If you look at his recent performances, he scored runs when he played at number three. The combination hasn’t always worked smoothly, but it should be kept simple: right-hander for right-hander, left-hander for left-hander.”

Malik also shed light on his approach to mentoring Haris during the Champions Cup tournament.

“Mentoring is not just about telling someone what to do. A mentor should first listen to the player’s mindset — how they view the game. When I spoke with Haris, I suggested he try a different approach," he stated.

"Even if it didn’t bring immediate success, at least he would understand the process. I didn’t focus much on his skills; I worked on his mindset. Our players don’t need as much technical correction as they need mental clarity.”

It is pertinent to mention that the 24-year-old has represented Pakistan in 28 T20Is, scoring 424 runs at a strike rate of 137.21, including one century. However, his form has dipped in recent months.

Across his last 11 T20I innings, he has managed only 54 runs, with scores of 4, 0, and 5 against Bangladesh in July, 6, 4, and 2 against the West Indies in August, and 15, 1, 1, 14, and 2 during the tri-series.

Despite Haris’s struggles, Pakistan went on to win the tri-nation series by defeating Afghanistan in the final.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025: Salman Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem