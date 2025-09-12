Rookie Harry Ford delivers as Mariners past Angels in 12th

Seattle Mariners designated hitter Jorge Polanco (7) scores the game winning run against the Los Angeles Angels during the twelfth at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on September 11, 2025. — Reuters

SEATTLE: Pinch hitter Harry Ford delivers a winning run with a sacrifice fly in a pressure situation with no outs and the bases loaded in the 12th inning as the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-6 in a thriller here at T-Mobile Park on Thursday night.

Mike Trout smashed his 399th career homer in the fifth, tying in 4-4 after falling 4-0 behind in the second, and Logan Davidson hit his first homer of the Major League Baseball (MLB) for the Angels (69-78).

The Mariners (79-68) have now pulled level with the Houston Astros atop the American League West with their sixth in a row.

The Los Angeles went ahead 6-5 in the top of the 12th when Matthew Lugo scored on a single.

Jorge Polanco of the Mariners led off the bottom half with a double down the left field line against reliever Sammy Peralta (0-1) to score Josh Naylor, who opened the inning as the runner at second.

Peralta then issued an intentional walk to Eugenio Suarez, and pinch-hitter Victor Robles followed it with a bunt single to load the bases.

Ford, a rookie playing his fourth game, lifted the next pitch to right, scoring Polanco and collecting his first career RBI.

Jose Castillo of the Mariners collected the victory.

Bryce Miller allowed four runs on six hits, striking out a career-high 11 in five and two-thirds innings for the Mariners.

Angels’ starter Jose Soriano permitted four runs (three earned) on five hits, walked three and struck four in the four innings he pitched.