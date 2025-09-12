Pakistan-India Asia Cup faceoff draws massive ticket rush in Dubai

Avesh Khan of India celebrates after dismissing Fakhar Zaman of Pakistan during the DP World Asia Cup T20 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium on August 28, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

DUBAI: Ticket demand has skyrocketed ahead of the highly anticipated Pakistan-India clash in the 2025 Asia Cup at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Organisers report that 90% of tickets have already been sold, with almost all seats in the general enclosure booked by eager cricket fans.

As of Thursday evening, the minimum ticket price was AED 750 (approximately PKR 57,000), while premium tickets were priced at AED 3,500 (around PKR 270,000).

Only a limited number of these premium seats remain available. Tickets are being snapped up both online and at dedicated counters near the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where long queues continue to form.

To give fans one last chance, organisers opened a fresh online sales window on Thursday evening.

On the field, India enters Sunday’s clash on the back of a dominant nine-wicket victory over the UAE in their opening match.

The Men in Blue bowled out the hosts for just 57 runs and chased the target in just 4.3 overs. Pakistan, meanwhile, will kick off their campaign against Oman at the same venue on Friday.

Historically, India and Pakistan have met 13 times in T20 internationals, with India leading the head-to-head record 10–3.

Their most recent encounter was on February 23 during the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai, where India claimed a six-wicket win.

Pakistan squad: Salman Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.