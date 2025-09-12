Asia Cup 2025: Das labels victory in campaign opener ‘important’

Bangladesh's Litton Das plays a shot during their Asia Cup 2025 match against Hong Kong at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 11, 2025. — ACC

ABU DHABI: Bangladesh captain Litton Das expressed satisfaction on starting the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 with a victory as they thumped Hong Kong by seven wickets in their campaign opener here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Das, who top-scored for Bangladesh with a 39-ball 59 and was also adjudged the Player of the Match, stressed the importance of starting a tournament with a victory.

He also asserted that his team has been playing ‘good cricket’ since their previous two series and acknowledged the pressure of the Asia Cup.

“It was important to win the first game. We have played some good cricket in the last two series, but the Asia Cup can be a different pressure. We played very well today,” Litton said after the match.

Das highlighted the progress of his team’s bowling unit and specifically praised leg-spinner Rishad Hossain, who played a pivotal role in the victory by picking up two wickets for 31 runs in his four overs.

“In the last few years our pace bowling department has done very well, and all we were looking for was a leg spinner and Rishad has done very well,” Das noted.

The Bangladesh captain then went on to reveal that the pitch was slow and thus hitting big shots was difficult on the big ground.

“The wicket was a bit on the slow side so we had to play carefully in the middle overs, and make the most of the big ground with the singles and doubles.”

It is pertinent to mention that Bangladesh secured second position in Group B with a seven-wicket victory and next face fierce rivals Sri Lanka in their second match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Saturday.