Salman Butt names Pakistan’s game-changers for India clash, predicts winner

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has weighed in on the much-awaited Asia Cup 2025 showdown between Pakistan and India, set to take place on Sunday at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Speaking on a local sports podcast, Butt offered an honest assessment of the men in green’s chances against their arch-rivals, stressing that although Pakistan are capable of springing a surprise, they will not enter the contest as favourites.

“Pakistan can win, but they don’t start as favourites. That’s clear. Let’s be honest — on paper, you’re not the favourites. So maybe it’s a 70-30 or 65-35 split; those are their chances from what I can see,” Butt remarked.

The left-handed batter pointed out that match-winners like Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi could prove decisive in the high-pressure clash.

“Fakhar Zaman is always a threat. If Shaheen Afridi can give you three wickets upfront, like he has done before, it can completely disturb India’s batting line-up — that’s how Pakistan got that 150-odd target earlier. So, one brilliant spell or a batting cameo — and by cameo, I mean a slightly extended one, not just a quickfire 30 — can turn things around,” he explained.

Despite identifying Pakistan’s potential game-changers, Butt admitted that India still hold the upper hand due to their experience and consistency.

“If you look at the performances, experience, output, and confidence levels, India still hold the edge,” he conceded.

The 40-year-old also criticised India’s habit of making bold statements about their squad depth.

“India often overexaggerate things — making big claims like they can field three separate sides. They may have the depth, but Pakistan have a different style; we don’t make such big claims, and you don’t really see this approach from us anywhere,” Butt said.

Looking beyond the India clash, Butt emphasised Pakistan’s unpredictability in T20 cricket, believing that the team remains a dangerous contender in the Asia Cup.

“You cannot outright rule out Pakistan. We have the ability to shock teams that take us lightly, and at times, we even end up shocking ourselves. That’s the nature of this side. In T20 cricket, one good day from a player can change the game completely,” he noted.

Highlighting the potential match-winners in Pakistan’s line-up, Salman emphasised that alongside senior players, some emerging names could also play decisive roles in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

He stressed that Pakistan’s chances would largely depend on individual brilliance on the day.

“If Fakhar faces 40–50 balls, then Pakistan’s chances of winning rise to around 60–80%. If Saim Ayub has a good day — which unfortunately hasn’t been often due to his lack of consistency — he too can win a game with his ability," he said.

"Hasan Nawaz has been a great addition since his debut. He’s been playing a brilliant role in the middle order, and by Allah’s grace, Pakistan have found an important player there,” he concluded.