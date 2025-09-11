Hanif Mohammad Trophy: Five-star Zaman puts AJK in lead against Lahore Blues

Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Zaman Khan poses for a picture after the opening day of their third-round Hanif Mohammad Trophy match against Lahore Blues at the Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur on September 11, 2025. — PCB

BAHAWALPUR: Zaman Khan’s economical five-wicket haul led Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) into the lead on the opening day of their third-round Hanif Mohammad Trophy match against Lahore Blues here at the Dring Stadium on Thursday.

Batting first, Lahore Blues could only accumulate 71 runs before being bowled out in 21.5 overs.

Middle-order batter Qasim Akram top-scored for Lahore Blues with a 26-ball 22, while openers Imran Butt and Muhammad Saleem, 11 each, were the other batters to amass double figures against the Zaman-led AJK bowling attack.

Zaman picked up five wickets for just 17 runs in his seven overs, followed by Faizan Saleem with three, while Muhammad Jawad took two.

In response, the AJK had scored 161/8 by the conclusion of the first day’s play, with a handy 90-run lead in their favour.

Middle-order batter Arsalan Mahzood and Zaman Khan, unbeaten on 44 and 18, respectively, will resume AJK’s first innings on the subsequent day.

In another Group A fixture, played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, Abdul Samad’s second consecutive century in the ongoing Hanif Mohammad Trophy helped Faisalabad to pile 253/5 on the opening day against Karachi Whites.

The middle-order batter remained unbeaten on 103 off 206 balls, laced with nine fours, and will resume his century-plus knock on the second day, alongside Ali Shan, who had scored 49 before the stumps were called.

Samad was also involved in two crucial partnerships with Attiq Ur Rehman (41) and Muhammad Irfan Khan (42), which recovered Faisalabad from 22/2.

For Karachi Whites, Maaz Khurram had taken three wickets, while Asad Akhtar and Muhammad Raza chipped in with one apiece.

On the opening day of the remaining Group A fixture between Hyderabad and Quetta at Abbasia Sports Complex in Rahim Yar Khan, Suleman Khan’s unbeaten century led the former team to 283/7 in 85 overs at stumps.

Suleman remained the top scorer for Hyderabad with an unbeaten 157 off 234 deliveries, studded with 21 fours and a six. He was supported by left-handed batter Daniyal Hussain, who contributed with an anchoring 59 off 139 deliveries.

The duo also shared a resistive 135-run partnership for the sixth wicket after Hyderabad had been reduced to 36/5.

Mohammad Ibrahim was the pick of the bowlers for Quetta, returning figures of 4/82 in his 24 overs.

It is pertinent to mention that the opening days of all three Group B fixtures, scheduled to be played across different venues in Karachi, were washed out.