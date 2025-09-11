'No agenda, just honesty': Hesson on Babar, Rizwan strike-rate debate

Babar Azam and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan run between the wickets during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group A cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in East Meadow, New York on June 11, 2024. - AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s strike rates in T20 internationals, highlighting the changing demands of the modern game.

Speaking to reporters in a pre-match press conference, Hesson stressed the importance of honesty when assessing players.

“I think being honest in your assessment of players is important. What matters is coming from a place with no agenda, being objective, and being clear. I haven’t talked about anyone’s frailties specifically, but I have alluded to the demands of the modern game,” Hesson said.

He explained that strike-rate requirements, particularly during the powerplay, have evolved with conditions.

“The strike rates required in the powerplay, especially in good conditions, are different now than they used to be. Players ask for honesty—they want to know what they need to work on. If you provide that feedback, there’s always a way back for them,” he added.

Hesson further underlined that his approach is based on team requirements rather than personal preferences.

“It’s not about liking a player or having a relationship with them; it’s about being honest about their role and what the team needs. Then it’s up to the players to work on those areas. That’s what I ask of anyone, whether they’re current players or trying to fight their way back into the team,” he stated.

The coach also downplayed the focus on individual statistics, stressing a team-first approach.

“For me, it’s about the sum of the parts. What does the team achieve on the day, and is it good enough? Sometimes 150 is a winning score, sometimes 190 isn’t. It’s about assessing what’s required to win and whether we can get above that. That’s all that matters—not averages, not strike rates, not six counts,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar and Rizwan last represented Pakistan in T20Is during their match against South Africa in Centurion in December 2024.

Despite being Pakistan’s most successful opening pair in the format, both were left out of the current squad.

For the unversed, the Salman Agha-led Pakistan team will begin their Asia Cup campaign against Oman on Friday at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan squad: Salman Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem