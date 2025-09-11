Pakistan coach Hesson eyes to keep players ‘focused’ during India clash

This undated picture shows Pakistan men’s cricket team’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson speaking during an interview. — PCB

DUBAI: Pakistan men’s cricket team’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson on Thursday shared his plans for the highly anticipated ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against India, stating his goal would be to keep players focused on ‘the job at hand’.

The blockbuster clash between the fierce rivals is scheduled to be played here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Former champions India will be entering the spectacle on the back of a thumping nine-wicket victory over UAE, while Pakistan are yet to start their campaign.

The Green Shirts will take on Oman in their first Asia Cup 2025 match here on Friday, and Hesson, while addressing a press conference on the eve of the fixture, shared that they are yet to finalise their playing XI, for which he termed analysing the wicket crucial.

“We haven’t finalised the XI yet. Part of that process is coming and looking at the wicket, which I’ve done today. It’s very different to Sharjah, particularly in terms of the abrasiveness of the grass,” Hesson revealed.

The Pakistan head coach then expressed his excitement about being part of a highly charged event before sharing that he will try to keep his group focused on the allotted tasks against India, whom he lauded as ‘hugely confident’ for their recent dominant performances in the format.

“I’ve certainly watched many games from afar and I have also commentated. So, being on the other side of the fence and right amongst such a highly charged event is going to be exciting,” Hesson stated.

“From my perspective, just like any final or world event, it’s about keeping everybody focused on the job at hand. That’ll be no different this weekend. We know India are hugely confident, and rightfully so, in terms of how well they’ve played,” he added.