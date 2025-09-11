Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh win toss, elect to bowl first against Hong Kong

Bangladesh captain Litton Das (second from left) and Hong Kong's Yasim Murtaza (second from right) at the toss for their Asia Cup 2025 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 11, 2025. — Livestream/screengrab

ABU DHABI: Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to field first against Hong Kong in the third match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

Hong Kong: Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anshy Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza (capt), Aizaz Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal and Ehsan Khan.

Head-to-Head

Bangladesh and Hong Kong have only faced each other in T20Is once during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2014 Qualifiers.

Hong Kong emerged victorious, bowling Bangladesh out for 108 and successfully chasing the total, albeit losing eight wickets in the final over.

Matches: 1

Hong Kong: 1

Bangladesh: 0



Form Guide



The two teams enter the fixture with contrasting momentum in their favour as Bangladesh have just one defeat in their last five completed T20Is, while Hong Kong have two victories in as many games.



Bangladesh are playing their first Asia Cup 2025 match, while Hong Kong suffered a 94-run defeat at the hands of Afghanistan in the tournament's curtain raiser.



Bangladesh: NR, W, W, L, W (most recent first)

Hong Kong: : L, L, W, W, L