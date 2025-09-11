Former UFC star backs Francis Ngannou against Deontay Wilder

This collage of photos shows American boxer Deontay Wilder (left) and Francis Ngannou. — Reuters

Former UFC star Dan Hardy has backed Francis Ngannou against Deontay Wilder, saying the former MMA fighter has decent boxing skills.

Former World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion Wilder has recently publicly challenged Ngannou to a blockbuster boxing fight, promising fans a clash built on pure power.

Wilder extended the offer after Ngannou’s return to MMA ended in a defeat against Renan Ferreira at PFL vs Bellator in February.

Wilder, known for his knockout record, urged Ngannou to step back into the boxing ring, framing the potential bout as a battle of strength.

However, Hardy speaking in an interview warned Wilder against Ngannou saying the former UFC heavyweight champion has decent boxing skills and power in his hands while ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is not the cleanest of boxers.

“I’m backing Ngannou. He’s got decent boxing skills, he’s got good boxing defense, he’s got ridiculous power in his hands,” Hardy said.

“Deontay Wilder is not the cleanest of boxers. He was dangerous because he’s got ridiculous power in his hands, and he’s got an unorthodox style. He’s tall, he’s long, he’s rangy, and he can whip with power.

“But Ngannou is a different thing. I think he punches a hole in Deontay Wilder — a big Francis Ngannou fist-sized hole in the middle of his chest.”

Francis Ngannou made his boxing debut in October 2023 against Tyson Fury, dropping the WBC champion in the third round before losing on a split decision. He later suffered a knockout defeat to Anthony Joshua in March, raising questions about his boxing future.