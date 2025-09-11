Carlos Alcaraz invites NBA star Stephen Curry for golf game after US Open triumph

This collage of photos shows NBA star Stephen Curry (left) and Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz. — X/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz has invited NBA legend Stephen Curry to join him for a round of golf following his latest US Open triumph.

Alcaraz captured his second US Open title by defeating reigning champion Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Curry, who attended the match with his wife, later revealed that he received an invitation from Alcaraz. Reading out the Spaniard's message, he smiled and said that the note was pretty good from the US Open champion.

“Let's set up a golf round. I'll give you some strokes," the message read.

Curry responded enthusiastically, praising the 22-year-old's confidence and humour.

“That's pretty good from the US Open champ. He's got game," he added.

Alcaraz has been an avid golfer since 2020, first practising at driving ranges before moving on to full courses. He explained that the sport helps him relax, away from the pressure of tennis.

“I started to play at the beginning of 2020. I just love playing. I used to go to hit some balls in the driving range when I was really, really young. I liked it, but since 2020, I just started to play more, to go on the course, to play some holes. I just fell in love with golf," Alcaraz said.

The Spaniard also spoke about the peace he finds on the fairways.

“I started to play more and more. I saw myself improving, so it engaged me even more to the golf, and it has me. I just feel really peaceful when I go out and play some golf on the golf course." he reflected.

With his victory in New York, Alcaraz returned to the world No. 1 ranking, overtaking Sinner.

It is pertinent to mention that his next appearance will be at the Laver Cup in San Francisco later this year.