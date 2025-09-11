Betts, Snell shine as Dodgers thrash Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers Mookie Betts (50) is greeted by designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) after hitting a grand slam home run against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on September 10, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Blake Snell delivered a stellar performance, striking out 11 in six scoreless innings, Mookie Betts hit a grand slam, and the Los Angeles Dodgers thrashed the visiting Colorado Rockies 9-0 here at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.

The Dodgers (82-64) have now increased the winning streak to four games following a five-game losing streak and extended their NL West lead to three games over San Diego.

Andy Pages contributed three hits, including an RBI double, while Teoscar Hernandez hit a homer.

Betts added four hits in five at-bats with five RBIs.

Snell (4-4) permitted two hits and two walks, delivering a game-winning performance with a season-high in strikeouts.

Rockies’ Left-hander pitcher Kyle Freeland pitched for five and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on nine hits with one walk and five strikeouts, as the Rockies (40-106) suffered their fifth loss in a row.

The Los Angeles Dodgers recorded their first runs in the four-run second inning when Tommy Edman got on base due to an error by Rockies third baseman Kyle Karros. Miguel Rojas hit a single, and Pages drove in a run with his RBI double.

The Dodgers extended the lead to 2-0 through Enrique Hernandez's sacrifice fly before Shohei Ohtani added an RBI single, and Betts ended the inning with an RBI double.

With Snell left the field after the sixth, the Rockies tried to rally in the seventh inning against Dodgers right-hander Michael Kopech, who loaded the bases on three walks. However, left-hander Alex Vesia came on with one out and struck out Mickey Moniak and Tyler Freeman.

Betts delivered a grand slam in the eighth inning, followed by Hernandez's home run, his third in two games. Betts recorded his 18th home run, while it was Hernandez's 24th.

Kirby Yates pitched a scoreless eighth while Anthony Banda struck three in the ninth.