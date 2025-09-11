Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, BAN vs HK today Match 03

Bangladesh and Hong Kong face off in a Asia Cup 2025 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 11, 2025. — Geo Super

ABU DHABI: The third match of the 2025 Asia Cup will see Bangladesh take on Hong Kong on Thursday at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The opening game of the tournament saw Afghanistan thrash Hong Kong by 94 runs, posting 188-6 batting first and then restricting their opponents to just 94-9.

Bangladesh and Hong Kong have met once before in T20I cricket, during the 2014 T20 World Cup.

Hong Kong emerged victorious, bowling Bangladesh out for 108 and successfully chasing the total, albeit losing eight wickets in the final over.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mohammad Saifuddin.

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat (VC), Zeeshan Ali (WK), Shahid Wasif (WK), Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Ehsan Khan, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Ashish Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Anas Khan, Haroon Mohammad Arshad, Ali-Hassan, Ghazanfar Mohammad and Mohammad Waheed.