Becker criticises some ATP players for lacking hunger amid Alcaraz, Sinner's dominance

Former world number one Boris Becker has criticised some ATP players for lacking hunger during Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's dominance in tennis.

Sinner and Alcaraz are the undisputed new kings of men´s tennis, claiming the past eight majors between them.

Alcaraz defeated Sinner in this year’s French Open final, while the Italian dethroned the Spaniard to claim his first Wimbledon title.

Now the Spaniard has hit back, avenging Wimbledon defeat, ending the reign of Sinner at the US Open with a dominant 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory, claiming the title again and tightening his grip on the era-defining rivalry between the torch-bearers of the men's game.

Alcaraz's New York title also took him back to the top of the rankings since 2023 as the 22-year-old Spaniard displaced Sinner and lifted his Grand Slam trophy haul to six.

It made him the second youngest man in the professional era that began in 1968 to win six majors, after Bjorn Borg, and also snapped Sinner's staggering 27-match winning run at hardcourt majors to dent the Italian's sparkling season.

Meanwhile, Becker, who has also won six Grand Slams before the age of 23, a feat Alcaraz achieved with the US Open triumph, has called out some names and questioned their approach towards becoming the best in the world, saying they are happy with the role of second or third and lack hunger.

“Alexander Zverev, Jack Draper, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Casper Ruud, Holger Rune, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and Karen Khachanov. What bothers me about them is that they are satisfied with the role of second or third. Quarterfinals are ok, or semifinals are ok,” Boris Becker said.

“No, it’s not ok if you want to be the best tennis player in the world.

"They're always saying 'Yes, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are so much better than we are.' Well, why do you think that?"

Except Alexander Zverev, who has a 10-9 record against Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Draper, Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, Holger Rune, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and Karen Khachanov all possess a losing head-to-head record against the duo. Australian Alex de Minaur’s record is even worse, with 14-0.