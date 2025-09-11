Asia Cup 2025: India-Pakistan match tickets slashed amid slow sales

The collage of photos shows India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav (Left) and Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha. - BCCI/PCB

DUBAI: The high-octane rivalry between India and Pakistan will once again take center stage in the T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14.

However, despite the global hype, tickets for the marquee clash remain widely available, leading organisers to cut prices.

Standard tickets, initially priced at 475 dirhams, have been reduced to 350 dirhams following fan complaints over high costs. Premium enclosures are the slowest to sell, with many seats still unsold less than a week before the match.

Organisers expressed surprise at the slower-than-expected demand for what is traditionally one of the most-watched sporting events worldwide.

India enters the contest on the back of a commanding nine-wicket win over the UAE in their opening match. The men in blue bowled out the UAE for just 57 runs and chased the total in only 4.3 overs.

Before facing India on Sunday, Pakistan will kick off their campaign against Oman at the same venue on Friday.

Historically, India and Pakistan have faced each other 13 times in T20 cricket, with India winning 10 encounters and Pakistan securing three victories.

Their most recent meeting came on February 23 during the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai, where India triumphed by six wickets.

Pakistan squad: Salman Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.