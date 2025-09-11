Verstappen says there is no clear winner of Ballon d’Or after Ronaldo, Messi era

This collage of photos shows Max Verstappen (left), Lionel Messi (centre) and Cristiano Ronaldo. — Reuters/UCL

Red Bull’s Formula One reigning champion, Max Verstappen, has claimed that there is no clear winner of the Ballon d’Or award following Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's dominant era.

Speaking in an interview, Verstappen admitted that Barcelona’s young sensation Lamine Yamal is good enough to win the award, but he is too young at the time.

He said that there is no clear winner of Ballon d’Or since the end of the Messi and Ronaldo era, but he is optimistic about Yamal that he will win the award in the coming years.

"What he's doing is impressive for his age, huh? It is incredible. Look, it's true that the Ballon d'Or has to be won by the best, but honestly, now, after the era of Messī nand Cristiano Ronaldo, there's no clear winner, at least for me, there's no particular player who's way ahead of the others at the moment,” Verstappen said.

“Maybe someone is still too young or whatever. But I'm sure Lamine Yamal will win the Ballon d'Or in the coming years."

Max Verstappen also applauded Barcelona’s coach Hansi Flick’s tactics, saying I like the attacking strategy of the German football manager at the Catalan club.

“I like it. So far it’s gone well. It’s very offensive. Sometimes risky on defence. It depends, because it’s something that works most of the time,” Verstappen added.

“But, of course, it also depends a bit on how the other teams play. You can’t always play with the same system. But I like it. And it’s gone well."