Usama Mir, Imad shine as Falcons beat Warriors to secure CPL playoffs berth

The collage of photos shows Antigua and Barbuda Falcons' spinner Usama Mir (Left) and all-rounder Imad Wasim. - CPLT20

GUYANA: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons booked their place in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 playoffs after defeating Guyana Amazon Warriors by four wickets in a low-scoring clash at Providence Stadium on Wednesday.

Batting first, the Warriors collapsed for just 99 runs in 18.1 overs, undone by superb bowling spells from Usama Mir, Imad Wasim, and Jayden Seales.

Wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope provided some resistance with 26 off 14 balls, while Quentin Sampson added 19 from 15.

Openers Moeen Ali (10) and Ben McDermott (14) also got starts but failed to carry on, as the rest of the batting order faltered.

Seales spearheaded the attack with figures of 4/15 in 3.1 overs. Mir was equally impressive, taking 3/17 in his four-over spell, while Imad and Shakib Al Hasan chipped in with a wicket each.

Chasing 100, the Falcons stuttered early, slipping to 36-5 in 6.1 overs.

However, opener Amir Jangoo’s fighting knock and skipper Imad Wasim’s steady support turned the tide.

Jangoo anchored the innings with an unbeaten 51 off 57 balls, hitting three fours and two sixes.

Imad added 16 off 24, while Fabian Allen struck a crucial 15 not out from 14 deliveries to guide their side home in the final over with four wickets in hand.

For the Warriors, veterans Imran Tahir and Moeen Ali claimed two wickets each, while Dwaine Pretorius picked up one.