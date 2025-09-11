Ange Postecoglou determined to lead Forest to success

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou with the Europa League trophy after their Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on May 25, 2025. — Reuters

Ange Postecoglou is determined to lead Nottingham Forest to success, saying he wants to make sure this football club takes its rightful place.

Postecoglou replaced Nuno Espirito Santo at Forest as the head coach and has reportedly signed a contract which will end in June 2027.

Greece-born former Australia international Postecoglou was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur in June after spending two seasons with the club, helping them win their first major trophy since 2008 in the shape of the UEFA Europa League in May, which they won after beating Manchester United in the final.

Now the Australian football coach has shown determination to win trophies with Nottingham Forest too, saying he loves winning things and wants to repeat it with the new club he has joined.

"I love winning things," Postecoglou said in an interview with Forest's media channel.

"That's what I've done.

"I get a sense that the club wants more and that's certainly what I want, so I think it's a really exciting time.”

Postecoglou added that he is honoured to start a new journey with Nottingham and wants to make sure to lead the club to success, and will apply his attacking football strategy to achieve goals.

"I'm honored and I'm humbled, but more importantly I'm determined to make sure this football club takes its rightful place,” he added.

"It's no secret I like my teams to attack, I love my teams to score goals."

Nottingham Forest's coach said that other clubs who have achieved promotion have struggled to stay in the league, but we are already competing in Europe, which is a big achievement, and credit goes to all the guys involved.

"When you look at what the club has achieved in recent times, it's an outstanding feat to be where we are right now,” Forest's coach said.

"Other clubs that have won promotion have struggled to stay in the league, but in a short space of time we're back in Europe and competing for honors, which is a great credit to everyone involved."