A message sent from London by English batsman Alex Hales to Karachi Kings owner at 2 in the morning caused panic among Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 officials and led to its postponement on the day of the semi-finals, it has emerged.

The Kings owner, in an appearance on BBC’s The Doosra Podcast, revealed how it all played out.

“It was two o’clock in the morning in Pakistan and we had a message from Alex Hales saying: ‘Boss, I have symptoms of COVID-19 and I think you should all get tested,” the franchise owner said.

“I then got a call from coach Dean Jones saying he wanted to meet straight away.

READ: Karachi Kings’ Chris Jordan narrates experience of final few days of PSL 2020

“We were all scared. If you have the symptoms, you have to be isolated. I was trying hard to get somebody to Birmingham to get Hales tested.

“I even asked if my doctor from London would go to him but it couldn’t happen.

“In the end, we had to get everyone in the team tested. All of them started panicking and we postponed the tournament the next day.”

Hales, upon leaving Pakistan, had developed the novel coronavirus symptoms and went into self-quarantine but later clarified that he had not taken the test. It remains unclear whether he did eventually take the test and what it’s result was.

READ: PSL 2020 seam bowling even better than IPL's: Alex Hales

How Alex Hales’ 2am message led to PSL 2020 postponement