Former Indian captain urges calm ahead of Pakistan Asia Cup clash

Abrar Ahmed of Pakistan (L) celebrates after taking the wicket of Shubman Gill of India during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has weighed in on the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup, urging fans and media not to make it a “big issue” and emphasising that players should focus on their game.

Since the Asia Cup schedule was announced, debate has resurfaced over whether India and Pakistan should face each other in cricket, given the strained political relations between the two nations.

Speaking to the reporters on Thurday, Dev urged players to focus on their game ahead of the Asia Cup clash against the green shirts.

“Just go and win. Those whose job is to play should just focus on playing — there’s no need to say anything else. The government will do its job, and the players should do theirs.”

India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2012–13. Political tensions and security concerns have since halted cricketing exchanges, limiting their encounters to ICC and ACC events.

Although India is the official host of the 17th edition of the Asia Cup, ongoing tensions between the two neighbours mean both teams have avoided playing on each other’s soil.

Consequently, the tournament is being held in the United Arab Emirates, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi serving as host cities.

India began their title defence with a dominant nine-wicket win over the hosts, bowling out the UAE for 57 in just 79 balls and chasing the target in only 27 deliveries.

Reacting to India’s opener, the 66-year-old said, “The team is very good and has secured an impressive victory. We hope they bring the trophy home.”

It is pertinent to mention that, before facing India on Sunday, Pakistan will kick off their campaign against Oman at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.