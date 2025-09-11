Star Pakistan player announces retirement from international cricket

An undated picture of Pakistan pacers Hasan Ali (Left), Waqas Maqsood alongwith spinner Shadab Khan and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf

LAHORE: Pakistan’s left-arm fast bowler Waqas Maqsood announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday, bringing an end to his brief but memorable international career.

The 37-year-old has represented Pakistan in a single T20 International back in November 2018 against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS).

He became the 80th player to don Pakistan colors in the shortest format, leaving a mark by claiming 2 wickets for 21 runs in just 1.5 overs.

His scalps included New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson and all-rounder Seth Rance, both falling within a span of five balls.

Born in Faisalabad, Maqsood enjoyed a prolific domestic career spanning more than a decade. Between 2011 and 2023, he featured in 81 first-class matches, 56 List A games, and 68 T20 encounters.

In first-class cricket, he claimed 294 wickets at an economy rate of 3.12, including 11 five-wicket hauls. He also took 87 wickets in List A and 77 in domestic T20s.

Maqsood represented Islamabad United and Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), playing 20 matches and picking up 27 wickets at an average of 22.40.