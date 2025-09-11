France captain Kylian Mbappe opens up on mental health

France's Kylian Mbappe reacts during a match against Iceland at Parc des Princes in Paris on September 9, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: France captain Kylian Mbappe has addressed the issue of mental health, saying speaking freely about the topic is still a taboo in elite sports.

Mbappe has registered his name in the top sports personalities of the current age with the notable performances at the FIFA World Cup 2018, which he won with France and the 2022 mega event, which the Real Madrid star lost to Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the final.

However, after a rough 2024/25 season at the club level, he has learnt a lesson that time does not remain the same.

Mbappe, in an interview on Wednesday, when asked about cyclist Tadej Pogacar, four-time Tour de France winner, who has acknowledged moments of distress during competition, said everyone struggles with it, but it is a topic still considered taboo in elite sports.

“The complexity is that people struggle with it. You’re not supposed to show it,” Mbappe said.

“If he had said it at the start, he would have been torn apart. But when you win, you are almost untouchable. If you lose a match and say you’re tired, people say its because you played badly. Even if you felt that way before.”

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe admits he is extremely demanding of himself, even more harshly than others, and accepts criticism because he has already asked himself questions.

He said that he can talk about emotions at home or after the win, but if he does the same after a defeat, people would not accept it.

“I’ve never wanted to accept failure, so I don’t mind if people reproach me for it. I’m very hard on myself, more than most people are, so I’m at peace with that,” he said.

“At home, I can say it. Or when the context is right. If I win the World Cup, you come three days later and ask me, I can say it. But after a defeat? People wont accept it.”

He also added that if he did not have the deep passion for football, the sport would have disgusted him a long time ago.

“Honestly, if I didn’t have this passion, football would have disgusted me a long time ago,” Mbappe concluded.