ICC names all-female panel for Women’s World Cup 2025

Umpire Lauren Agenbag signals a wide ball during the Women's 1st One Day International match between Ireland and England at Civil Service Cricket Club on September 7, 2024 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. - ECB

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced an historic first for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup: an all-female Emirates ICC Panel of Match Officials.

While recent events such as the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the last two ICC Women’s T20 World Cups have featured all-female officiating panels, this is the first time in the history of the Women’s World Cup that this milestone has been achieved.

The panel of 14 umpires includes Claire Polosak, Jacqueline Williams, and Sue Redfern, all making their third Women’s World Cup appearance.

Lauren Agenbag and Kim Cotton will feature in their second World Cup, having officiated during Australia’s record seventh title win in New Zealand in 2022.

The match referee panel of four—Trudy Anderson, Shandré Fritz, GS Lakshmi, and Michell Pereira—brings a mix of experience to the 13th edition of the Women’s World Cup, set to be held in India and Sri Lanka from September 30.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah hailed the announcement as a landmark moment for women’s cricket.

“This marks a defining moment in the journey of women’s cricket, one that we hope will pave the way for many more trailblazing stories across all facets of the sport. The inclusion of an all-women panel of match officials is not only a major milestone but also a powerful reflection of the ICC’s unwavering commitment to advancing gender equity across cricket," he said.

“This development goes beyond symbolic value. It is about visibility, opportunity, and the creation of meaningful role models who can inspire future generations. By highlighting excellence in officiating on the global stage, we aim to spark aspiration and reinforce that leadership and impact in cricket know no gender.

“We are honoured to recognise a new chapter in the growth of the women’s game. We believe the influence of this initiative will resonate far beyond this tournament, motivating more women worldwide to pursue officiating careers and helping redefine what’s possible within the game.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Women’s World Cup kicks off with India taking on Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on September 30.

Panel of Match Officials

Match Referees: Trudy Anderson, Shandré Fritz, GS Lakshmi, Michell Pereira

Umpires: Lauren Agenbag, Candace la Borde, Kim Cotton, Sarah Dambanevana, Shathira Jakir Jesy, Kerrin Klaste, Janani N, Nimali Perera, Claire Polosak, Vrinda Rathi, Sue Redfern, Eloise Sheridan, Gayathri Venugopalan, Jacqueline Williams