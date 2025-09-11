Salman Ali Agha faces minor fitness scare ahead of Oman clash

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha is seen with a bandage around his neck on arrival at the ICC Academy in Dubai on September 10, 2025. —Reporter

DUBAI: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha raised minor fitness concerns on Wednesday as he sat out much of the team’s training at the ICC Academy due to a neck spasm, just days before their high-profile Asia Cup 2025 clash against India on Sunday.

Although Salman joined the squad at the academy, he was seen wearing a bandage around his neck and appeared cautious in his movements.

While the rest of the team engaged in warm-ups, stretching exercises, and even a light football session, the skipper refrained from putting any strain on himself.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) media manager, Salman is suffering only a mild spasm, and there are no serious fitness concerns.

The skipper skipped the session purely as a precaution and is expected to resume full training with the team shortly.

Team management remains optimistic that Salman Ali Agha will be fully fit and available for Pakistan’s upcoming Asia Cup matches.

Pakistan recently clinched the tri-nation T20I series title against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, defending a modest 142-run target by bundling out Afghanistan for just 66 runs.

The men in green will kick off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Oman at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025: Salman Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem