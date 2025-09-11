Injuries pile up ahead of Proteas’ Pakistan Test challenge

The collage of photos shows South African's pacer Lungi Ngidi (Left) and spinner Keshav Maharaj. - AFP

CARDIFF: South Africa’s preparations for their upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) title defence in Pakistan have been disrupted by a growing injury list during their ongoing tour of England.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj was the latest casualty, pulling up with a groin strain during the warm-up before the opening T20I in Cardiff on Wednesday.

Maharaj, who had been recalled after missing tours to Australia and Zimbabwe, was set to play but was replaced by Corbin Bosch.

Captain Aiden Markram confirmed the setback after South Africa’s 14-run win via the DLS method.

The Proteas were already dealing with the loss of pacer Lungi Ngidi, who has been ruled out of the series with a right hamstring strain.

Ngidi is set to return home on Thursday and faces a race against time to be fit for the Test series against Pakistan starting next month.

Left-arm quick Nandre Burger has been drafted in as his replacement and will be available from the second T20I at Old Trafford on Friday, with the final match scheduled to take place in Nottingham on Sunday.

Earlier this week, senior batter David Miller was also withdrawn from the squad after picking up a hamstring injury during the final week of the Hundred. No replacement has been named for him.

Despite the setbacks, there was some relief for South Africa with the return of key players. Kagiso Rabada bowled the opening over in Cardiff after sitting out the ODIs in Australia and England with ankle inflammation.

Marco Jansen made his comeback following thumb surgery, while Lizaad Williams returned from knee surgery, though he was not used in the match.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday officially announced the schedule for the home series against South Africa, marking the historic return of international cricket to Faisalabad after 17 years.

The series will kick off Pakistan’s new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27, beginning on October 12, when the 2023–25 ICC World Test champions, South Africa, tour the country for a two-match Test series.

Following the red-ball matches, both teams will compete in three T20 Internationals (T20Is), scheduled from October 28 to November 1.

The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8, all to be hosted at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.