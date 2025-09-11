South Africa beat England in rain-hit first T20I

Kagiso Rabada of South Africa celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Phil Salt of England, caught by Kwena Maphaka during the 1st Vitality IT20 match between England and South Africa at Sophia Gardens on September 10, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. - AFP

CARDIFF: South Africa defeated England by 14 runs in a rain-affected opening Twenty20 International of the three-match series in Cardiff on Wednesday, with Marco Jansen marking his return from injury by taking two key wickets.

The match, heavily disrupted by showers, was initially reduced to nine overs per side before further delays left South Africa batting 7.5 overs and England’s reply cut to just five overs.

The visitors posted 97 for five, setting England a revised target of 69.

Jos Buttler provided the only spark for the hosts, smashing 25 off 11 deliveries, but fell as Jansen’s second wicket. The tall pacer finished with figures of 2-18 in two overs as England were restricted to 54 for five.

England’s stand-in captain Harry Brook reflected on his side’s narrow defeat in the rain-affected opening T20I, where South Africa edged them by 14 runs in Cardiff.

Brook admitted that while the conditions played a role, England also fell short in their execution with the ball.

"You can’t read too much into that. The field was very wet in patches, and we didn’t execute as well as we could have with the ball," Brook said. "The big dogs above me make the decisions."

Earlier, South Africa’s innings was powered by captain Aiden Markram (28 off 14), Dewald Brevis (23 off 10), and Donovan Ferreira’s unbeaten 25 from 11 balls.

For England, Luke Wood claimed 2-22, while Sam Curran, on his return, took 1-11 from a single over.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram expressed satisfaction with his team’s overall performance in the rain-affected contest, highlighting both the batting effort and the disciplined approach shown by the bowlers under pressure.

"Happy to have put a good score on the board. Naturally, the bowlers were under pressure, so to see them back up some smart plans was very pleasing," Markram said. "Marco has been out of cricket for a while, and to run in with that energy and set the tone was very important for us."

It is pertinent to mention that the second T20I will be played in Manchester on Friday.