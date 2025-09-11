Former world champion delivers honest verdict on Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather fight

This collage of photos shows boxing legends Mike Tyson (right) and Floyd Mayweather Jr. — AFP/X

Former world champion Carl Froch has said that the Mike Tyson versus Floyd Mayweather fight should not happen, international media reported on Wednesday.

It was reported last week that boxing legends Tyson and Mayweather Jr. will be competing in an exhibition match next year.

In a news release, Mayweather Jr. said there has not been a fighter who can tarnish his legacy, and the exhibition will give the fans what they want.

However, four-time world champion in the super middleweight division, Froch, believes the fight should not happen, and there is no reason for the clash.

“In my opinion, I don’t think this fight should be happen. I know it’s an exhibition. It sounds sensational, two of the biggest names in boxing history, really, you mention them to anybody, they are going know how they are. One’s half the size of the other,” Froch said.

“Tyson’s 58, 59, Mayweather is my age, 49 years old, still a spring chicken, can still do it. For me, it’s a fight that shouldn’t really be happening. What’s it doing? What’s it proving? What are they getting out of it?”

Despite the age difference between Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather, Froch says the size will make a difference.

“I don’t like the fight. Is there a health issue here? I don’t think Mayweather can hurt Tyson,” Froch added.

“I don’t think he’s big enough. Height-wise it’s not a massive difference, but he will look tiny next to Tyson. Tyson is big and stocky and thickset. The weight difference will be big.”

Mayweather, 48, announced his retirement after stopping MMA superstar Conor McGregor in 2017. Since then, he has fought eight fighters in exhibition bouts, with his most recent against John Gotti III in August 2024.

Meanwhile, Tyson retired in 2005 and holds the record of being the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title at the age of 20.

Tyson won his first 19 professional fights by knockout, 12 of them in the first round.

Notably, Tyson came out of retirement in November last year and fought against Jake Paul, which the YouTuber-turned-boxer won by unanimous decision.