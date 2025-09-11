UFC legend Chael Sonnen questions Jon Jones' comeback

An undated photo of American MMA fighter Jon Jones. — Instagram/jonnybones

UFC legend Chael Sonnen questioned Jon Jones' comeback, saying that if the former heavyweight champion does not want to fight Tom Aspinall, then there is no reason for him to return.

MMA legend Jones has recently said he is training for the UFC White House card and is not retired despite the promotion boss Dana White shutting down his chances at the event, which is part of the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

However, UFC legend Sonnen believes there is no reason for Jones to come back to the promotion if he does not want to fight heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

“If Jon says that he’s back and he was never injured, he was never ill… he just didn’t want to fight Tom Aspinall,” Sonnen said during a podcast.

“That’s the part to me that’s a little bit weird. He’s playing this as though that retirement never happened as opposed to this is a comeback.

“If you’re coming back, what are you coming back for? What is it that you’re coming back to?"

For a long time, Jon Jones was the centre of attention among fans and the UFC for his fight with former interim champion Aspinall.

Jones and UFC were under immense pressure after continuous stress from fans, as the American was not accepting the challenge of a unification bout from Aspinall.

However, on June 21, following a fight night event in Azerbaijan, UFC CEO Dana White announced that Jones has officially retired and Aspinall is the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, which ended the American’s era.