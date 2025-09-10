Rafael Nadal's former coach praises Alcaraz's US Open victory over Sinner

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (left) poses for a photo with Italy's Jannik Sinner after winning the final in Rome, Italy on May 18, 2025. - Reuters

Uncle and former coach of tennis legend Rafael Nadal, Toni Nadal, has praised Carlos Alcaraz’s dominant US Open victory over Italian Jannik Sinner, international media reported on Wednesday.

Alcaraz ended the reign of Sinner at the US Open with a dominant 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory, claiming the title again and tightening his grip on the era-defining rivalry between the torch-bearers of the men's game.

Alcaraz's New York title also took him back to the top of the rankings since 2023 as the 22-year-old Spaniard displaced Sinner and lifted his Grand Slam trophy haul to six.

It made him the second youngest man in the professional era that began in 1968 to win six majors, after Bjorn Borg, and also snappedSinner's staggering 27-match winning run at hardcourt majors to dent the Italian's sparkling season.

Famous Spanish tennis coach Toni, who is also the former coach of Rafael Nadal, has applauded Alcaraz’s performance against Sinner and said that the US Open victory was important for the Spaniard as he prevented his rival from standing alongside him on five titles.

"The US Open final victory over Jannik was an essential milestone for Carlos. He claimed his sixth Major title, preventing his great rival from standing alongside him on five trophies,” Toni said.

Toni Nadal added that Jannik Sinner was not at his best against Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open final, and had the Italian raised his level, the result would have been the same.

“With the title and 2000 ATP points, Carlos dethroned Jannik from world no. 1 spot after 65 weeks. Jannik did not play at his best, but even if he did, he would not have been able to challenge the Spaniard the way he played," Toni concluded.