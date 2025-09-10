WATCH: India captain Suryakumar Yadav withdraws appeal during UAE clash

This collage of picture shows UAE's Junaid Siddique (left) being stumped and India captain Suryakumar Yadav (right) interacting with an umpire during their Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai on September 10, 2025. — Livestream/screengrab

DUBAI: India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav withdrew a stumping appeal against United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Junaid Siddique during their ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 match here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the third delivery of the 13th over when Siddique attempted to slog a short-pitched delivery from Shivam Dube towards the leg side but failed to make any connection with the ball, which went straight to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson.

As Siddique had gone out of the popping crease during the attempted shot, Samson quickly threw the ball, and it hit the stumps. The decision was then referred to the third umpire, who deemed it out.

But, as soon as the third umpire's decision appeared on the big screen, Siddique argued that he was distracted by the towel falling off Dube’s trousers during his run-up. The lower-order batter managed to convince India captain Yadav, who withdrew the stumping appeal.

The withdrawal, however, did not help UAE as they could add three more to their total and were soon bundled out for a meagre 57 in 13.1 overs.

Alishan Sharafu (22) remained the top scorer for UAE, followed by fellow opener and skipper Muhammad Waseem (19), while the rest failed to amass double figures against a dominant India’s bowling attack.

In response, India comfortably chased down the 58-run target for the loss of just one wicket and 93 balls to spare.

Leading the way for them in the run chase was left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma, who top-scored with a 16-ball 30, studded with three sixes and two fours, while fellow opener Shubman Gill chipped in with an unbeaten 20 off just nine deliveries.